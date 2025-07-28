Aisha Tyler Gives Update on the Future of ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’

Bad news, Whose Line Is It Anyway? fans. The sketch comedy show doesn’t seem to be returning anytime soon. But the good news is that host Aisha Tyler shared that she would love to continue hosting if it came back.

Tyler sat down for an interview with TV Insider to talk about her $32,00 win on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? with Drew Carey. She also shared the thoughtful gesture Carey did for her before she took over the reins from him on Whose Line?

Read about the update, the gesture, and what one of her popular characters would be up to today below, and other projects she is working on.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Is that officially done now? Is it coming back?

I mean, never say never. Right now, we’re not recording episodes. We haven’t recorded episodes in a couple of years. One of the amazing things about that show is that we’ve recorded so much material that they were able to build a bunch of extra seasons out of just the stuff that we had shot previously. And, I love Ryan [Stiles], Colin [Mochrie], and Wayne [Brady] so much. I love working with them.

I’d show up in a train tunnel, in the middle of the night, for those guys. So, we don’t know for sure, but there are no plans in the immediate future right now, to go back and record another season. I’m in the middle of season 19 right now. We’re filming of Criminal Minds. We’re really hopeful that we’ll get to continue to make more of that. And I just directed a movie in January, and I’m getting ready to direct another one at the beginning of next year. So, my dance card is pretty full, but I mean, I would go do improv in a mall with those three guys, so you never know.

And Drew hosted before you. Did he give you any advice when you stepped into his role?

I’ve been doing comedy for a million years, and so has he. So he didn’t really have any advice. What he did was, he’s just such a generous and thoughtful person. He just sent me this massive bouquet of flowers and said, like, ‘break a leg. You’re going to do great’. Just completely unbidden. And he’s very generous. I don’t just mean about things, I just mean in terms of his personality, and his energy is super supportive. And he did my podcast, a million years ago. So we’re just old buddies. Just to get that nice surprise from him was really sweet. And I feel like that, blessing has just stayed with me through the entire run of the show.

It’s been 21 years since Friends ended, and 22 years since Dr. Charlie Wheeler came into the scene. What do you think her life would be like today?

When she left, when she departed from the show, she ran off with her ex-lover, and she immediately got tenured at her university. She spent 20 years teaching paleontology to students. She’s retired now. She’s living in Italy. She has a much younger lover, and she is a very respected lecturer globally on paleontology, but in secret, she writes books under a nom de plume, paleontological ministries, a la things like The Da Vinci Code, and people just love them. They’re very sexy. They’re kind of bodice rippers, but there’s also lots of stuff about dinosaur bones.

Did you have any other projects you wanted to talk about?

Well, I have one. The thing that I’m doing when I’m not filming Criminal Minds or directing is that I have a cocktail company called LOSOPHE, and we have a really delicious organic margarita, and it’s ready to drink. And so it’s been really fun going around the country pouring margaritas for people. And if people visit losophe.com you can get a margarita sent directly to your home. Unbelievably delicious. It’s not a mix, it’s an actual margarita in a bottle. All you do is pour it over ice, and I think it’s really good thing to drink while you’re watching Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, or Criminal Minds, or reruns of Whose Line Is It Anyway?, or reruns of Archer, or reruns of Friends. Margarita and chill is my recommendation to everybody. So you can visit losophe.com, and get your margarita. Use the discount code ORGANIC20, and we’ll get you 20% off.