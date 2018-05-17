Farewell Dean! Jensen Ackles Breaks Down His New 'Supernatural' Character (VIDEO)

[The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Supernatural Season 13 finale, "Let the Good Times Roll."]

Now that was a Supernatural season finale game changer!

Sure, there’s been Souless Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Demon Dean (Jensen Ackles), but this time around Dean is a Big Big Big Bad! The Apocalypse World’s archangel Michael, who ruled that alternate Earth with no mercy, has possessed Dean. Dean had agreed to the takeover to rescue his mom Mary (Samantha Smith) and his surrogate son Jack (Alexander Calvert) who happened to be Lucifer’s biological child. Got that?

TV Insider spoke with Ackles at The CW Upfront Thursday and he broke down what will drive Michael next season and, importantly, what he’ll be wearing as the world's new devil. (Well, Lucifer's dead so...) Let’s just say, he won’t be an angel you’ll want to pray to, and there won’t be any flannel shirts in sight. Sorry, Dean.

Also, does he think they'll ever top the Scoobynatural episode? All that and more in the video below:

Supernatural, Returns Fall 2018, Thursdays, 8/7c, The CW