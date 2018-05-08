'Supernatural' Star Jensen Ackles Teases Playing a New Character in Season 14

Jensen Ackles has been playing demon-slayer Dean Winchester for 13 seasons, so the Supernatural star is ready to try something different.

Don't worry, the actor isn't leaving The CW hit series! Ackles actually teased on social media that he'll be playing a different character in Season 14.

Ackles told EW in an interview, "Over the years I’ve only ever had to just play Dean, whereas Jared has had to be Lucifer and Gadreel and all these different actual characters other than Sam.

"That is all going to change soon. Something big’s coming," he added.

Meanwhile, Supernatural showrunner Andrew Dabb hinted, "In terms of who the [new] character is, I will say that it’s a character that will be both unexpected and kind of a long time coming."

We can't wait to see if Ackles makes a move to the dark side.

