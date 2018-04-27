What's Coming and Going From Netflix in May 2018

Those April showers may be clearing, but Netflix subscribers will still have many reasons to stay indoors this May, as many exciting titles are added to the streaming service.

Among the month's premieres are returning favorites like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (May 30), Dear White People (May 4), and Bill Nye Saves the World (May 11).

Meanwhile, more installments of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman are on the way, including interviews with Tina Fey and Howard Stern.

The CW is showing Netflix some love by adding new seasons of Riverdale, Arrow, Supernatural, and more, although no definite air dates have been confirmed yet.

All of these titles and more will be available this May; check out the full lineup below!

Available This Month on Netflix:

May 1

27: Gone Too Soon

A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana

Amelie

Beautiful Girls

Darc

God's Own Country

Hachi: A Dog's Tale

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mr. Woodcock

My Perfect Romance

Pocoyo & Cars

Pocoyo & The Space Circus

Queens of Comedy: Season 1

Reasonable Doubt

Red Dragon

Scream 2

Shrek

Simon: Season 1

Sliding Doors

Sometimes — NETFLIX FILM

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Carter Effect

The Clapper

The Reaping

The Strange Name Movie

Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2

May 2

Jailbreak

May 3

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1

May 4

A Little Help with Carol Burnett — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Anon — NETFLIX FILM

Busted!: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dear White People: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

End Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Forgive Us Our Debts — NETFLIX FILM

Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo

Manhunt — NETFLIX FILM

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

No Estoy Loca

The Rain: Season 1

May 5

Faces Places

May 6

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 8

Desolation

Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 9

Dirty Girl

May 11

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Evil Genius: the True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit Riding Free: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Kissing Booth — NETFLIX FILM

The Who Was? Show: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 13

Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife

May 14

The Phantom of the Opera

May 15

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Season 4

Grand Designs: Season 13 - 14

Only God Forgives

The Game 365: Seasons 15 - 16

May 16

89

Mamma Mia!

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Kingdom

Wanted

May 18

Cargo — NETFLIX FILM

Catching Feelings — NETFLIX FILM

Inspector Gadget: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 19

Bridge to Terabithia

Scandal: Season 7

Small Town Crime

May 20

Some Kind of Beautiful

May 21

Señora Acero: Season 4

May 22

Mob Psycho 100: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shooter: Season 2

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 23

Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 24

Fauda: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Survivors Guide to Prison

May 25

Ibiza — NETFLIX FILM

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Toys That Made Us: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trollhunters: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 26

Sara's Notebook — NETFLIX FILM

May 27

The Break with Michelle Wolf — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 29

Disney·Pixar Coco

May 30

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 31

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Date To Be Announced

Arrow: Season 6

Dynasty: Season 1

Riverdale: Season 2

Supernatural: Season 1

The Flash: Season 4

Leaving This Month:

Bridget Jones's Diary

Casper

Chappie

Charlotte's Web

Field of Dreams

GoodFellas

Ocean's Eleven

Sahara

Silent Hill

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The Hurt Locker

To Rome With Love

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

12 Dates of Christmas

Beauty & the Briefcase

Cadet Kelly

Camp Rock

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam

Cow Belles

Cyberbully

Disney's The Cheetah Girls

Disney's The Cheetah Girls 2

Disney's The Cheetah Girls: One World

Frenemies

Geek Charming

Good Luck Charlie: It's Christmas

Hello Sister, Goodbye Life

High School Musical

High School Musical 2

Jump In!

Lemonade Mouth

Little Einsteins: Seasons 1 - 2

My Fake Fiance

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension

Phineas and Ferb: Seasons 1 - 4

Princess Protection Program

Princess: A Modern Fairytale

Read It and Weep

Revenge of the Bridesmaids

Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure

Special Agent Oso: Seasons 1 - 2

StarStruck

Teen Spirit

The Secret Life of the American Teenager: Seasons 1 - 5

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie

The Host

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Disney's The Jungle Book