What's Coming and Going From Netflix in May 2018
Those April showers may be clearing, but Netflix subscribers will still have many reasons to stay indoors this May, as many exciting titles are added to the streaming service.
Among the month's premieres are returning favorites like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (May 30), Dear White People (May 4), and Bill Nye Saves the World (May 11).
Meanwhile, more installments of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman are on the way, including interviews with Tina Fey and Howard Stern.
The CW is showing Netflix some love by adding new seasons of Riverdale, Arrow, Supernatural, and more, although no definite air dates have been confirmed yet.
All of these titles and more will be available this May; check out the full lineup below!
Available This Month on Netflix:
May 1
27: Gone Too Soon
A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana
Amelie
Beautiful Girls
Darc
God's Own Country
Hachi: A Dog's Tale
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mr. Woodcock
My Perfect Romance
Pocoyo & Cars
Pocoyo & The Space Circus
Queens of Comedy: Season 1
Reasonable Doubt
Red Dragon
Scream 2
Shrek
Simon: Season 1
Sliding Doors
Sometimes — NETFLIX FILM
The Bourne Ultimatum
The Carter Effect
The Clapper
The Reaping
The Strange Name Movie
Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2
May 2
Jailbreak
May 3
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1
May 4
A Little Help with Carol Burnett — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Anon — NETFLIX FILM
Busted!: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dear White People: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
End Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Forgive Us Our Debts — NETFLIX FILM
Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo
Manhunt — NETFLIX FILM
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
No Estoy Loca
The Rain: Season 1
May 5
Faces Places
May 6
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 8
Desolation
Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 9
Dirty Girl
May 11
Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Evil Genius: the True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit Riding Free: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Kissing Booth — NETFLIX FILM
The Who Was? Show: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 13
Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife
May 14
The Phantom of the Opera
May 15
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Season 4
Grand Designs: Season 13 - 14
Only God Forgives
The Game 365: Seasons 15 - 16
May 16
89
Mamma Mia!
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The Kingdom
Wanted
May 18
Cargo — NETFLIX FILM
Catching Feelings — NETFLIX FILM
Inspector Gadget: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 19
Bridge to Terabithia
Scandal: Season 7
Small Town Crime
May 20
Some Kind of Beautiful
May 21
Señora Acero: Season 4
May 22
Mob Psycho 100: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Shooter: Season 2
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 23
Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 24
Fauda: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Survivors Guide to Prison
May 25
Ibiza — NETFLIX FILM
Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Toys That Made Us: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trollhunters: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 26
Sara's Notebook — NETFLIX FILM
May 27
The Break with Michelle Wolf — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 29
Disney·Pixar Coco
May 30
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 31
Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Date To Be Announced
Arrow: Season 6
Dynasty: Season 1
Riverdale: Season 2
Supernatural: Season 1
The Flash: Season 4
Leaving This Month:
Bridget Jones's Diary
Casper
Chappie
Charlotte's Web
Field of Dreams
GoodFellas
Ocean's Eleven
Sahara
Silent Hill
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The Hurt Locker
To Rome With Love
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
12 Dates of Christmas
Beauty & the Briefcase
Cadet Kelly
Camp Rock
Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
Cow Belles
Cyberbully
Disney's The Cheetah Girls
Disney's The Cheetah Girls 2
Disney's The Cheetah Girls: One World
Frenemies
Geek Charming
Good Luck Charlie: It's Christmas
Hello Sister, Goodbye Life
High School Musical
High School Musical 2
Jump In!
Lemonade Mouth
Little Einsteins: Seasons 1 - 2
My Fake Fiance
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
Phineas and Ferb: Seasons 1 - 4
Princess Protection Program
Princess: A Modern Fairytale
Read It and Weep
Revenge of the Bridesmaids
Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure
Special Agent Oso: Seasons 1 - 2
StarStruck
Teen Spirit
The Secret Life of the American Teenager: Seasons 1 - 5
Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
The Host
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Disney's The Jungle Book