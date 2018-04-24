Netflix Announces 'Sense8' Series Finale Date — Plus, Get a First Look (PHOTO)

The beloved but short-lived Netflix series Sense8 is finally getting the sendoff it deserves.

Last June, it was shockingly revealed that the sci-fi series would end after only two seasons, fans were outraged and rightly so. But not long after the announcement, co-creator Lana Wachowski revealed via social media that, due to audience response, Netflix would air a two-hour special to conclude the series.

Fans will finally be able to see what becomes of the Sense8 crew when the extra-long episode airs on Netflix on June 8. In a new piece of key art from the streaming service, fans see their beloved characters reunited once more, with the tagline, "Together until the end," featuring prominently in the background.

Now's the time to relish in the return of Doona Bae, Jamie Clayton, Freema Agyeman, Terrence Mann, Anupam Kher, Naveen Andrews, and Daryl Hannah.

And who knows, just because this is the "series finale" doesn't mean it's the absolute end. We'll take a cue from Wachowski who says in her letter above, "If this experience has taught me anything, you NEVER know."

Sense8: The Series Finale, Premieres Friday, June 8, Netflix