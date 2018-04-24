'Lethal Weapon' Star Clayne Crawford Responds to Reports of Bad Behavior

On Monday, news spread that the future of Fox's procedural cop dramedy Lethal Weapon was in jeopardy due to co-lead Clayne Crawford's alleged bad behavior on set.

Crawford — who stars as Martin Riggs — has a long history of behavioral issues and has been "disciplined several times over complaints of emotional abuse and creating a hostile environment," reported Deadline.

Crawford's actions have caused fellow cast and crew members to "feel uncomfortable" and not want to be on set with him, the site continued. And understandably, this sent fans into a tizzy after they've grown attached to the actor in his popular role.

Though the Rectify alum has yet to make an official statement, he did respond to a concerned fan in the comments of one of his recent Instagram posts.

"This article comes as a shock. I love each and every cast and crew member — and this is a great job," he said to the follower, who called him a "d**k" for allegedly treating the cast and crew poorly. "I would never jeopardize that for anyone. Actively exploring it's origin," he added.

Meanwhile, many are questioning the allegations after seeing how Crawford interacts with his castmates on social media. As recently as his birthday on April 20, co-stars like Hilarie Burton, Chandler Kinney, and Kevin Rahm were posting sweet messages about the star, causing many to wonder if any could really have beef with him.

Hey @ClayneCrawford ! Happy Birthday pal! You're hands down my favorite person to jump out of helicopters with. Hope you have a fantastic day celebrating with the family. Love you guys! Xo pic.twitter.com/rmxY7Cgihy — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) April 20, 2018

happy birthday @ClayneCrawford!!! Thank you so much for everything. So much respect for you ❤ #LethalWeapon pic.twitter.com/VHgBoEgkOP — Chandler Kinney (@ChandlerLKinney) April 20, 2018

@ClayneCrawford you told me to wake you when it was your birthday. Happy Birthday pic.twitter.com/gdurVX8s1L — Kevin Rahm (@KevinRahm) April 20, 2018

This story is still developing, as we await the fate of the sophomore hit. Stay tuned to TV Insider for more updates!

Lethal Weapon, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox