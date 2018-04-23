Could 'Lethal Weapon' Be Canceled Over Clayne Crawford's Reported Behavior?

One of Lethal Weapon's leads is reportedly causing trouble on-set, and now, the third season of the Fox hit show hangs in the balance.

Clayne Crawford, who plays Martin Riggs on the series, has allegedly displayed bad behavior recently, according to Deadline. The site claims he has been "disciplined several times over complaints of emotional abuse and creating a hostile environment."

Apparently, Crawford's behavior has escalated to the point where other actors and crew members don't want to work with him. Obviously, these reports are disturbing and the future of the show is murky at best.

The network is said to have considered recasting the Riggs role with a female to balance out Damon Wayans' Roger Murtaugh. However, at this time, reps for Warner Bros. and Fox have declined to comment.

