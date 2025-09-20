14 TV Shows That Didn’t Live Up To Their Big-Screen Inspirations

Dan Clarendon
A decade ago this week, Fox tried to replicate big-screen success on the small-screen with Minority Report, a TV adaptation of a hit 2000s-era Steven Spielberg film. Unfortunately for the network, the majority report from critics was that the new version was a nonstarter.

Add that show to a long list of successful movies that begat unsuccessful TV shows. Read ’em and weep in the photo gallery below.

Sticky Fingaz in 'Blade: The Series'
Spike TV/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Blade: The Series

This 2006 series continued the story of the Blade film trilogy, with rapper Sticky Fingaz subbing in for Wesley Snipes as the vampire-hunting superhero on a channel fittingly called Spike. But the vamps won: This Blade only aired 13 shows before getting cut.

Rachel Blanchard in TV's 'Clueless'
Paramount Television/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Clueless

No, producers weren’t Clueless in their decision to replace Alicia Silverstone for this 1996 TV version of the modern-day Emma story: Silverstone had a $10 million movie deal at the time. So Rachel Blanchard played Cher in her stead, but the new Clueless lasted three seasons between ABC and UPN.

Melora Harding and Patrick Cassidy in TV's 'Dirty Dancing'
CBS/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Dirty Dancing

Viewers must not have had the time of their lives as they watched Melora Hardin and Patrick Cassidy take over for Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze in this 1988 TV show about a fleet-footed romance at a vacation resort. The CBS series only lasted a dozen episodes.

Geena Davis in 'The Exorcist'
Chuck Hodes/Fox/Courtesy: Everett Collection

The Exorcist

A sequel to the 1973 horror classic, 2016’s The Exorcist got good reviews, especially when it revealed whom Geena Davis’ character really was. Even so, the TV show — featuring Alfonso Herrera and Ben Daniels as demon-expellers — lasted just two seasons on Fox.

Jennifer Aniston, Charlie Schlatter, and Ami Dolenz in 'Ferris Bueller'
Paramount Television/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Ferris Bueller

Bueller? Bueller? NBC quickly expelled this 1990 spin on the classic 1986 John Hughes movie, a TV show that claimed Matthew Broderick’s slacker teen was an imposter. It’s one of our picks for the 90s’ worst shows… but at least it gave Jennifer Aniston some work.

Josh Lucas in TV's 'The Firm'
Steve Wilkie/NBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

The Firm

John Grisham’s tale of a young lawyer caught in a corrupt organization got the small-screen treatment in 2012, after Tom Cruise starred in the 1993 film adaptation. The update had Josh Lucas playing an older version of the same character… for the show’s one and only season.

Jasmine Mathews and Brendan Scannell in TV's 'Heathers'
Michael Moriatis/Paramount Network/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Heathers

Two real-life mass shootings delayed the release of this 2018 TV show — a reboot of a 1988 big-screen story involving school violence — and a third compelled Paramount Network to not air a pair of episodes. Ultimately, the cable network just scrapped the show after its Season 1.

Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans in TV's 'Lethal Weapon'
Darren Michaels/Fox/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Lethal Weapon

Nearly three decades after 1987’s Lethal Weapon launched a successful big-screen trilogy, Fox gave a buddy-cop formula a try with a 2016 show of the same name. It wasn’t a hit, and eventually, both its stars exited: Clayne Crawford was fired, and Damon Wayans quit.

Jake McDorman in TV's 'Limitless'
Paul Sarkis/CBS/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Limitless

2015’s Limitless, a CBS series based on the 2011 sci-fi film, actually proved limited. Though Bradley Cooper showed up to reprise his role as a drug-enhanced super-human, TV viewers didn’t latch onto the character’s small-screen replacement (Jake McDorman), and CBS cut the show after Season 1.

Stark Sands and Meagan Good in TV's 'Minority Report'
Bruce MacCauley/Fox/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Minority Report

Steven Spielberg turned a Philip K. Dick story into a mind-bending blockbuster starring Cruise, and then Fox turned the story into a Spielberg-produced 2015 series. And during that show’s one and only season, viewers probably channeled their inner precog and had visions of its demise.

David Arquette, Bess Meyer, Maryedith Burrell, Leonardo DiCaprio in the 1990 TV show 'Parenthood'
Everett Collection

Parenthood

2010’s Parenthood was a hit… and wasn’t the TV adaptation of the 1989 coming-of-age comedy-drama of the same name. That’d be 1990’s Parenthood, a more direct translation of the original, which lasted just 12 episodes (despite the charms of a young Leonardo DiCaprio).

Jon Foo and Justin Hires in TV's 'Rush Hour'
Michael Yarish/CBS/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Rush Hour

Remember the 1998 buddy-cop comedy starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker? Sure you do; like Lethal Weapon, it launched a film trilogy. Remember the 2016 TV version with Jon Foo and Justin Hires? Probably not; it debuted to middling ratings, and Fox canceled it a month and a half later.

Bill Paxton in TV's 'Training Day'
Paul Sarkis/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Training Day

2001’s Training Day was a box office hit that gave Denzel Washington an Oscar. 2017’s Training Day was a short-lived TV series that had Bill Paxton follow in Washington’s footsteps in the role of a corrupt LAPD detective. Paxton died four weeks after the show’s debut, and CBS canceled the show shortly thereafter.

Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga in TV's 'True Lies'
Alan Markfield/CBS

True Lies

Another CBS one-season blunder was this 2023 action series starring Steve Howey as a spy and Ginger Gonzaga as his unaware wife, roles that Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtisplayed in the film of the same name. Unlike the TV show, the film was a sweeping success, earning some of 1994’s biggest box-office numbers.

