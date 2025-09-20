14 TV Shows That Didn’t Live Up To Their Big-Screen Inspirations
A decade ago this week, Fox tried to replicate big-screen success on the small-screen with Minority Report, a TV adaptation of a hit 2000s-era Steven Spielberg film. Unfortunately for the network, the majority report from critics was that the new version was a nonstarter.
Add that show to a long list of successful movies that begat unsuccessful TV shows. Read ’em and weep in the photo gallery below.
1
Disney Reportedly in Chaos as Talks About Jimmy Kimmel’s Return to ABC Continue
2
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React After James Bond Controversy & Shocking Result
3
‘Big Brother’s Lauren Domingue on Why Vince Chose Morgan Over Her
4
Bill Maher Issues Blunt Response to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Suspension
5
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Blast Show After Contestant Misses $71,000 Win