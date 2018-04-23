More 'Carpool Karaoke' in Prime Time, 'UnReal' Finale, 'The Terror'

The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018 (10/9c, CBS): The title's a mouthful, but the appeal is simple enough: Jolly James Corden and a music superstar sing out as they ride along with earworm hits as accompaniment. These prime-time specials have won Emmys for Outstanding Variety Special the last two years, and special guest Christina Aguilera aims for a third. In another gag, CBS stars Anna Faris and Allison Janney (Mom), Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory) and little Iain Armitage (Young Sheldon) join the host for "Crosswalk the Musical: The Sound of Music." Anyone for an "auf Wiedersehen, good night?"

UnReal (9/8c, Lifetime): It's ladies' choice in the two-hour season finale of the dating-show exposé when Rachel (Shiri Appleby) guides "suitress" Serena (Caitlin FitzGerald, also in Starz' upcoming Sweetbitter) in narrowing down the field of princes not-so-charming. As is often the case, Rachel is caught up in her own Everlasting backstage drama, as is embattled queen "B" Quinn (Constance Zimmer), who hears a shocking confession from Chet (Craig Bierko) while she's gunning for boss man Gary (Christopher Cousins).

The Terror (9/8c, AMC): For a supernatural thriller about a group of sailors frozen into place and trapped in the Arctic ice, things get pretty hot and freaky when the officers decide to stage a Carnival to lift the men's spirits. (Oops, did someone say "spirit?") The debauchery soon escalates to a terrifying conclusion, but perhaps even scarier is the mental toll that depravation of reduced rations is having on everyone.

Inside Monday TV: NBC's gang of law-bending Good Girls (10/9c) is getting fed up with the manipulations of mobster Rio (Manny Montana), but when Ruby (Retta) learns her daughter has jumped to the top of the transplant list, it may be time to just get back down to dirty business. … Lifetime movie titles have nothing on Investigation Discovery's hook-heavy series concepts. Case in point: the new Dead of Night (10/9c, ID), which tells cautionary stories about people who work the graveyard shift at their own peril, starting with a convenience store clerk who's understandably jumpy when a series of murders occur within blocks of her store. … Because it is in such need of publicity, the forthcoming Avengers: Infinity War movie becomes the focus of this week's Jimmy Kimmel Live shows all week (11:35/10:35c, ABC). Scheduled for the first night: Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, Zoe Salda, Paul Bettany and more. …