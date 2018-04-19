5 Things We Learned From 'Westworld' Star Shannon Woodward's Twitter Q&A
The Westworld Season 2 premiere is only days away and fans are devouring all clues and details about what may happen in the sci-fi drama — as we know, anything is possible.
Much to our delight, actress Shannon Woodward, who plays park programmer Elsie Hughes, took to Twitter on Wednesday to answer fans' questions about the HBO show.
In case you missed it, we've collected her best answers from the Q&A:
1. What were your expectations when you first got to work with HBO and Westworld?
.@katysliltoe #AskShannon pic.twitter.com/xb9FH6IMxx
— Shannon Woodward (@shannonwoodward) April 18, 2018
2. How did you get your role?
.@LittleFingerish #AskShannon pic.twitter.com/Vv8XC8AGW3
— Shannon Woodward (@shannonwoodward) April 18, 2018
3. How much of the total story do the actors get to know when shooting?
.@Winkypopo #AskShannon pic.twitter.com/1YUmkRqqMC
— Shannon Woodward (@shannonwoodward) April 18, 2018
4. Who is the biggest joker/prankster on the set?
.@wchinn7718 pic.twitter.com/eEtKDzmvLK
— Shannon Woodward (@shannonwoodward) April 18, 2018
5. Is there any preparation between cast and directors before shooting a scene?
.@Viniciuscoelhop pic.twitter.com/J6zTnTdCdK
— Shannon Woodward (@shannonwoodward) April 18, 2018
