5 Things We Learned From 'Westworld' Star Shannon Woodward's Twitter Q&A

The Westworld Season 2 premiere is only days away and fans are devouring all clues and details about what may happen in the sci-fi drama — as we know, anything is possible.

Much to our delight, actress Shannon Woodward, who plays park programmer Elsie Hughes, took to Twitter on Wednesday to answer fans' questions about the HBO show.

In case you missed it, we've collected her best answers from the Q&A:

1. What were your expectations when you first got to work with HBO and Westworld?

2. How did you get your role?

3. How much of the total story do the actors get to know when shooting?

Roush Review: 'Westworld' Evolves Thrillingly in Season 2 The tables have turned in HBO's sci-fi saga of lifelike androids rising up against their human creators.

4. Who is the biggest joker/prankster on the set?

5. Is there any preparation between cast and directors before shooting a scene?

Westworld, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, April 22, 9/8c, HBO