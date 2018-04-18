Many 'Westworld' Season 2 Episodes Will Be Extra Long
Fans have been waiting over a year for Westworld's second season, and now that's it's (almost) here, we want all the insider scoop.
So, according to showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, a number of the upcoming episodes will be supersized. Yes, that's right ... longer than your typical 60 minutes.
Talking with EW, Nolan said that "The second season the premiere is a little over 70 minutes. The fourth episode — which is one of my favorites — is a little longer than an hour. And the finale is just going to keep going and going — it’s a bit of an epic."
Speaking of the fourth episode, it's called "The Riddle of the Sphinx," directed by Lisa Joy herself, and written by Gina Atwater & Jonathan Nolan. This episode reportedly will be the first time we meet Delos CEO James Delos, played by Peter Mullan.
Westworld, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, April 22, 9/8c, HBOAlertMe