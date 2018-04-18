Will 'Homeland' End With Season 8?

According to Homeland star Claire Danes, the Showtime series will end after Season 8.

In an interview on Wednesday with Howard Stern on his Sirius XM radio show, she confirmed the show will end when asked if next season will be its last.

"Yeah, that’s it," she said. The actress added she's "really conflicted" about the decision.

"I mean, I'll be ready. She's a lot, this Carrie-freakin' Mathison character. I mean, she's under constant duress."

Showrunner Alex Gansa previously told The Hollywood Reporter that he's ready for the show to end.

"It's definitely going to be my last year," he said.

"I can't speak for Claire or Mandy, but it will be my final year, and it will be designed to be the end of an eight-season story. If Showtime, Fox, Claire and Mandy want to take the show further that's their decision, and we would leave some room for that to happen — if there's an appetite," Gansa added.

Homeland, Sundays, 9/8c, Showtime