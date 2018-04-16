'Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Finale: CBS Reveals All of the Big-Name Guest Stars

Bazinga! Only a few short weeks before the highly-anticipated wedding of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Amy Fowler (Mayim Bialik) in The Big Bang Theory Season 11 finale.

CBS just revealed that the May 10 episode will feature a slew of big-name guest stars, in addition to the previously announced Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne) as Mary Cooper and Jerry O'Connell (Billions) as George "Georgie" Cooper Jr.

Making the lengthy list are American Horror Story's Kathy Bates, Mark Hamill (Star Wars), Teller of Penn & Teller, John Ross Bowie (Speechless), Lauren Lapkus (Crashing), Courtney Henggeler (Cobra Kai), Brian Posehn (Steven Universe), and Wil Wheaton (Stand by Me).

While the roles these actors will be playing haven't officially been announced, some will be reprising previous roles on the show.

Henggeler has appeared on the show as Sheldon's twin sister Missy Cooper, while John Ross Bowie has played Barry Kripke in over 20 episodes. Brian Posehn has recurred as Bert Kibbler on the series, and Wil Wheaton has played himself multiple times, as well.

This episode will also serve as a mini reunion for Wheaton and O'Connell, who both starred in the coming-of-age 1986 film Stand by Me.

Don't miss when The Big Bang Theory wedding of the century airs this May on CBS.

The Big Bang Theory, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS