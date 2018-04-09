Colton Haynes Returns to 'Arrow' as Series Regular for Season 7

It looks like Roy Harper, a.k.a. Arsenal, is returning to Arrow—and in a full capacity.

The CW announced Monday that Colton Haynes will be back on the superhero series as a series regular for its seventh season.

The actor, who found fame on MTV's Teen Wolf, is reprising his beloved role full-time first time since Season 3. Appearing as a guest in Season 1, Haynes' Roy Harper was bumped to full-timer for Seasons 2 and 3, though his role went back to guest star status in Season 4. Haynes was completely absent in Season 5, but showed up as a guest on the current sixth season.

This news comes shortly after Willa Holland's exit from the show—she was billed as a series regular but had a noticeably reduced screen-time prior to the departure. Upon the revelation of such exciting news, Arrow's executive producers released the following statement:

"We’re very fortunate and excited to welcome back Colton to Arrow. While we’ve always enjoyed Colton’s returns to the show, we couldn’t be more thrilled to have him return as a proper series regular and we’re very excited about all the creative opportunities Roy Harper’s return affords us."

Haynes also released a statement, echoing what fans are sure to be feeling right now, "I could not be happier to return to my role as Roy Harper alongside my Arrow family."

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until fall to see Haynes on a weekly basis in the Stephen Amell-starring series. But until then, there are a few more episodes left in Season 6 to devour.

Arrow, Wednesdays, 8/7c, The CW