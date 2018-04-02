The CW Renews 'Dynasty,' 'Arrow,' 'Riverdale,' 'Jane the Virgin' & More

Well, our DVRs aren't getting any rest any time soon!

The CW has just announced 2018-2019 pick-up orders for second seasons of Black Lightning and Dynasty, a seventh season of Arrow and fourth seasons of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl.

They also ordered fifth seasons for The Flash and Jane the Virgin, a third season for Riverdale and the historic 14th season of Supernatural.

No word yet on Life Sentence, Whose Line Is It Anyway, iZombie or The 100 yet, but with the network's recent announcement that it would be expanding its primetime schedule to a sixth night on Sundays, there's still hope for some of them.

Because let's not forget, there's also a bunch of pilots out there hoping to be picked up, too.

What do you think? Anything here surprise you?