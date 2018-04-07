'Nashville' Says Goodbye: The Cast Takes Fans Inside Their Final Week of Filming

It's time to start mentally preparing for the end of Nashville.

The ABC-turned-CMT drama is in its last days of filming the sixth and final season, and a number of cast members have taken to social media with some heartwarming posts in honor of the occasion.

Ahead of the official wrap day—Monday, April 9—the stars gushed about their five-plus years on-air, including Hayden Panettiere (Juliette Barnes) who shared a video with a sweet message to fans.

Also getting in on the action is Charles Esten (Deacon Claybourne) who has been spending some quality time with his on-screen daughters, Lennon and Maisy Stella (Maddie and Daphne Conrad, respectively). They even posted a pic from their last scene in Rayna James' (Connie Britton) famous kitchen!

Others who have been posting away are Chris Carmack (Will Lexington), Clare Bowen (Scarlett O'Connor), and Sam Palladio (Gunnar Scott). Scroll down below to see these special moments.

And don't be too upset just yet—there are still eight more episodes to go once the show returns for the midseason premiere!

Family. #NashvilleCMT ♥️✨ A post shared by Clare Bowen (@clarembee) on Apr 5, 2018 at 11:52am PDT

Nashville, Returns, Thursday, June 7, 9/8c, CMT