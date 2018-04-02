Chrissy Teigen Fires Back at Bill O'Reilly's 'Jesus Christ Superstar' Diss

Not under her watch!

Chrissy Teigen wasn't going to let anyone rain on husband John Legend's parade after his stellar performance as Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

Critic's Notebook: 'Jesus Christ Superstar' Comes Alive NBC's staging of the Webber-Rice rock opera set a new high bar for the live TV musical.

The pregnant model and Lip Sync Battle co-host was live-tweeting the entire two-hour-plus production, writing gems like:

I have a feeling whoever has the deepest V will be crucified — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018

Rick Owens x Jesus — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018

I have no idea what’s going on I’m assuming these people are bad because coats — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018

But then former Fox News commentator Bill O'Reilly chimed in about the rock-n-roll, grunge costuming of the special TV event, writing, “Watching JC Superstar on NBC. who knew Jesus of Nazareth ran a tattoo parlor? Geez."

After that, Teigen was quick to jump right in and defended her man. Plus, she made sure to call O'Reilly out for his past alleged indiscretions.

She wrote back, “Yes the shop specializes in coverups that aren’t 32 million dollars.”

Yes the shop specializes in coverups that aren’t 32 million dollars https://t.co/2hklA6Ix4P — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018

O'Reilly departed Fox News in 2017 after multiple reports of sexual misconduct came to light. At the time, a New York Times investigation revealed he'd reached a $32 million settlement with a former Fox News analyst after she accused him of sexual harassment.

In the immortal words of RHOA star Kenya Moore, "Don't come for me, if I don't send for you."