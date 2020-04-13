Sunday TV Ratings: 'American Idol' & '60 Minutes' Divide Easter Sunday
ABC
Easter Sunday in primetime television didn't change viewership results much with CBS' 60 Minutes leading in total viewers for the night and ABC's American Idol — with the first of two "This Is Me" episodes — taking the lead with the 18-49 demographic.
The 'NCIS: LA' Relationships Are Settling Down a Bit in Season 11 (PHOTOS)
Densi's going strong, but what about the rest of the team's love lives?
CBS procedurals NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans also performed well, both winning their time slots in total viewers. Also, a re-airing of NBC's 2018 live-event Jesus Christ Superstar starring John Legend performed with a respectable 3.14 million viewers and 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demo.
Here's the breakdown for Sunday, April 12, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 ratings
|Total Viewers (millions)
|7:00 p.m.
|America’s Funniest Home Videos – R (ABC)
|0.8
|5.71
|60 Minutes (CBS)
|0.9
|9.56
|The Simpsons- R (Fox)
|0.3
|1.10
|Jesus Christ Superstar - R (NBC)
|0.4
|3.14
|7:30 p.m.
|Ice Age: The Great Egg – R (Fox)
|0.3
|1.03
|8 p.m.
|American Idol (ABC)
|1.0
|5.82
|God Friended Me (CBS)
|0.6
|5.84
|The Simpsons - R (Fox)
|0.4
|1.25
|Batwoman - R (CW)
|0.1
|488,000
|8:30 p.m.
|Duncanville – R (Fox)
|0.4
|1.06
|9 p.m.
|NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)
|0.7
|6.71
|Bob’s Burgers – R (Fox)
|0.4
|1.16
|Supergirl – R (CW)
|0.1
|315,000
|9:30 p.m.
|Family Guy – R (Fox)
|0.4
|1.30
|Dateline (NBC)
|.45
|2.64
|10 p.m.
|The Rookie (ABC)
|0.7
|4.77
|NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)
|0.6
|6.04