Sunday TV Ratings: 'American Idol' & '60 Minutes' Divide Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday in primetime television didn't change viewership results much with CBS' 60 Minutes leading in total viewers for the night and ABC's American Idol — with the first of two "This Is Me" episodes — taking the lead with the 18-49 demographic.

CBS procedurals NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans also performed well, both winning their time slots in total viewers. Also, a re-airing of NBC's 2018 live-event Jesus Christ Superstar starring John Legend performed with a respectable 3.14 million viewers and 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Here's the breakdown for Sunday, April 12, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):