Sunday TV Ratings: 'American Idol' & '60 Minutes' Divide Easter Sunday

Jim Halterman
ABC

Easter Sunday in primetime television didn't change viewership results much with CBS' 60 Minutes leading in total viewers for the night and ABC's American Idol with the first of two "This Is Me" episodes — taking the lead with the 18-49 demographic.

CBS procedurals NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans also performed well, both winning their time slots in total viewers. Also, a re-airing of NBC's 2018 live-event Jesus Christ Superstar starring John Legend performed with a respectable 3.14 million viewers and 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Here's the breakdown for Sunday, April 12, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

Time ShowAdults 18-49 ratingsTotal Viewers (millions)
7:00 p.m.America’s Funniest Home Videos – R (ABC)0.85.71
60 Minutes (CBS)0.99.56
The Simpsons- R (Fox)0.31.10
Jesus Christ Superstar - R (NBC)0.43.14
7:30 p.m.Ice Age: The Great Egg – R  (Fox)0.31.03
8 p.m.American Idol (ABC) 1.05.82
God Friended Me  (CBS)0.65.84
The Simpsons - R (Fox)0.41.25
Batwoman - R  (CW)0.1488,000
8:30 p.m.Duncanville – R (Fox)0.41.06
9 p.m.NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)0.76.71
Bob’s Burgers – R (Fox)0.41.16
Supergirl – R  (CW)0.1315,000
9:30 p.m.Family Guy – R  (Fox)0.41.30
Dateline (NBC).452.64
10 p.m.The Rookie (ABC)0.74.77
NCIS: New Orleans  (CBS)0.66.04