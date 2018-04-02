9 Best Moments From NBC's 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live'

John Legend, Sara Bareilles, Brandon Victor Dixon and Alice Cooper all took the stage at the Marcy Armory in Brooklyn for a special one-night only live musical event on Easter Sunday.

And Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert was nothing short of miraculous—from amazing vocal and instrumental performances to stunning set design and some badass costumes.

Here are our nine best moments from the stunning NBC-produced TV event:

9. The Kid on the Guitar

The next generation of musical theater lives on! Front and center on electric guitar was School of Rock alum Brandon Niederauer, who completely rocked out while performing with the band.

8. The Sexy Baritone Man

Norm Lewis stole his scenes on stage with his long dark robe, gray cornrows, and smooth-as-butter voice.

IS THAT NORM LEWIS AS CAIAPHAS?!? THAT COSTUME! THAT HAIR! THAT BAAAAAAASSSSSSSSS VOICE!!!!!!!! #JesusChristSuperstar @nbc pic.twitter.com/OuCwg0iny6 — Molly Elizabeth (@schlaakms) April 2, 2018

7. All That Glitter

Round of applause for the excellent stage crew that cleaned it all up in record time during a commercial break.

6. Sara Bareilles' Solo

The songstress breathed new life into the role of Mary Magdalene. We could feel the heartache.

5. That High Note

Emmy time? Winning an Emmy will make John Legend an EGOT winner!

4. King Herod's Entrance

His role was short but sweet and Cooper did have his own mic-drop moment—literally.

I never knew I needed to see Alice Cooper as King Herod. But apparently, I really, really did. 🙌🏾 #JesusChristSuperstarLive pic.twitter.com/m6HrFKFtkX — Lisa Bee (@leebee4life) April 2, 2018

3. Judas' Emotional Turmoil

The Hamilton star left the audience in tears with his heart wrenching reprisal of “I Don’t Know How to Love Him.”

2. Sparkle Time

Judas' revival with the Soul Sisters gave the show a much-needed Diana Ross moment.

1. The Crucifixion

The visual was haunting to watch.

Bonus: Us at the End of This Production

We were all this guy.