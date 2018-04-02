9 Best Moments From NBC's 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live'
John Legend, Sara Bareilles, Brandon Victor Dixon and Alice Cooper all took the stage at the Marcy Armory in Brooklyn for a special one-night only live musical event on Easter Sunday.
And Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert was nothing short of miraculous—from amazing vocal and instrumental performances to stunning set design and some badass costumes.
Here are our nine best moments from the stunning NBC-produced TV event:
9. The Kid on the Guitar
The next generation of musical theater lives on! Front and center on electric guitar was School of Rock alum Brandon Niederauer, who completely rocked out while performing with the band.
SOR alum @NiederauerMusic kicking off the night at @JCSTheMusical pic.twitter.com/tO5PH34Igh
— School of Rock (@SoRmusical) April 2, 2018
8. The Sexy Baritone Man
Norm Lewis stole his scenes on stage with his long dark robe, gray cornrows, and smooth-as-butter voice.
IS THAT NORM LEWIS AS CAIAPHAS?!? THAT COSTUME! THAT HAIR! THAT BAAAAAAASSSSSSSSS VOICE!!!!!!!! #JesusChristSuperstar @nbc pic.twitter.com/OuCwg0iny6
— Molly Elizabeth (@schlaakms) April 2, 2018
7. All That Glitter
Round of applause for the excellent stage crew that cleaned it all up in record time during a commercial break.
IS THIS A GLITTER FEVER DREAM?!?! #JesusChristSuperstar pic.twitter.com/a8FeayY4dX
— broadway.com (@broadwaycom) April 2, 2018
6. Sara Bareilles' Solo
The songstress breathed new life into the role of Mary Magdalene. We could feel the heartache.
In my next life, I want to come back as @SaraBareilles... #JesusChristSuperstar @JCSTheMusical pic.twitter.com/UbynMf2nnV
— Adam Jay (@itsAdam) April 2, 2018
5. That High Note
Emmy time? Winning an Emmy will make John Legend an EGOT winner!
.@johnlegend these NOTES 🎼 #JesusChristSuperstarLive pic.twitter.com/fYDpEkesiZ
— Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) April 2, 2018
4. King Herod's Entrance
His role was short but sweet and Cooper did have his own mic-drop moment—literally.
I never knew I needed to see Alice Cooper as King Herod. But apparently, I really, really did. 🙌🏾 #JesusChristSuperstarLive pic.twitter.com/m6HrFKFtkX
— Lisa Bee (@leebee4life) April 2, 2018
3. Judas' Emotional Turmoil
The Hamilton star left the audience in tears with his heart wrenching reprisal of “I Don’t Know How to Love Him.”
Brandon Victor Dixon #JesusChristSuperstarLive pic.twitter.com/yxIf27qehU
— Sophia Loren (@Sophia_Loren89) April 2, 2018
2. Sparkle Time
Judas' revival with the Soul Sisters gave the show a much-needed Diana Ross moment.
AMAZING!!!! 🔥🔥🔥#BrandonVictorDixon just killed it with that number #JesusChristSuperstarLive @JCSTheMusical pic.twitter.com/I7Q7eaAtfd
— Maureen Vanterpool (@MVanterpool) April 2, 2018
1. The Crucifixion
The visual was haunting to watch.
Cinematography is outstanding !#JesusChristSuperstarLive pic.twitter.com/XwsQ7maSEe
— Francesca (@20105francesca) April 2, 2018
Bonus: Us at the End of This Production
We were all this guy.
Me for the last 20 minutes of #JesusChristSuperstarLive. Thank you @nbc for finally doing it right. pic.twitter.com/rQjyQlOhLx
— Michelle Collins (@michcoll) April 2, 2018