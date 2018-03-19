‘The Walking Dead’: Who Is Georgie? Fans React and Speculate

Jayne Atkinson as Georgie in The Walking Dead.

In the most recent episode of The Walking Dead, a new character was introduced, leading many to wonder, who is Georgie?

The character, played by Jayne Atkinson (House of Cards, 24), arrived just outside of Hilltop with her sidekicks Hilda and Midge looking for records—the musical kind.

Georgie and company draw the attention of Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Michonne (Danai Gurira), Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Enid (Katelyn Nacon) when they leave a crate adorned with a reflective balloon-type material within the women’s sight.

Curious, the heroines close in on the package, which includes coordinates and a request for records and food in exchange for “a key to the future”—hence the title of the episode, “The Key.” When they find Georgie, Hilda and Midge, they’re remaining on guard. Georgie’s clean-cut appearance was not what they expected, but didn’t ease their suspicions.

Eventually, Maggie complies by giving Georgie records in exchange for something greater than music—knowledge. The show’s newcomer hands over a homemade manual promising directions on how to make Hilltop thrive, it’s title is “A Key to a Future”—something she calls “a book of medieval human achievement.”

She also shares food with the women, with a caveat. “To be clear, this isn’t a gift, it’s barter,” she tells Maggie. “I’ll be back. Maybe not for a while, but I will, and by then, I expect great things.”

While the exchange went amicably, fans are wondering where Georgie’s character originates from, since she’s not an original from the comic series by Robert Kirkman… or is she? Since the episode aired, speculation as to Georgie’s origins has many pointing to the comic character Pamela Milton, who bares a striking similarity in physical appearance to the show’s Georgie.

In the comics, Pamela Milton is the leader of a large community known as the Commonwealth, which is the largest known in the series so far. While it remains speculative to say that Georgie is Pamela, The Hollywood Reporter points out that in the current comics, “a plot to overthrow the Commonwealth seems to be brewing among some of the community’s top soldiers. One of these soldiers? His name’s George.”

One thing is for sure, Georgie doesn’t seem to be a local. When the women asked her about other communities, she said there aren’t many like Hilltop out there—could this be a direct indication that she’s from areas that have yet to be explored on The Walking Dead?

Her calm demeanor was both comforting and concerning, giving off some political vibes—we definitely aren’t the only ones to have noticed her pristine pantsuit and pearl earrings, right? Georgie’s presence could be an indication of organizations beyond Alexandria—the manual she gave Hilltop only echos these sentiments of political assistance.

So while it’s tough to say whether or not these characters of the original are serving as inspiration for Georgie, one thing’s for sure, we’re “suspicious,” as are many fans of The Walking Dead.

See what some of them had to say regarding the latest addition to AMC’s hit show.

