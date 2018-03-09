Norm Macdonald Lands Netflix Talk Show

Comedian Norm Macdonald announced on Twitter today, and Netflix confirmed in a release, that the former SNL star will have a new talk show on the streaming service called, simply and appropriately, Norm Macdonald Has a Show.

Macdonald’s tweet was in the form of a (presumably fictional?) text conversation he had with Netflix honcho Ted Sarandos.

According to Netflix, Norm Macdonald Has a Show is “a talk show with Norm Macdonald as host, along with his trusty sidekick, Adam Eget, and one celebrity guest for each episode. The show will deliver great and unexpected conversation, jokes and a behind-the-scenes look at Norm’s world.”

As fans saw from Macdonald’s tweet, David Letterman, who also just launched a talk show on Netflix, is involved behind the scenes with Macdonald’s series (continuing the fun, tongue-in-cheek tone of this overall announcement, Letterman is billed in a Netflix release as “location scout”).

Ten episodes of Norm Macdonald Has a Show have been ordered by Netflix; no word yet on a premiere date.

