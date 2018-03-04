Oscars 2018: The Winners List
We’ve made it to the finish line of awards season, and the Oscars 2018 are finally upon us!
On Sunday, March 4, ABC is airing the 90th Annual Academy Awards, and Hollywood’s best and brightest, from icons like Meryl Streep to newcomers like Timothée Chalamet, are up for the major awards. Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel will be emceeing the event for a second, consecutive year.
Follow along with us as we update the winners live. All of the nominees in the top categories are listed below, and as awards are given, we will note who won. Stay tuned!
Best Picture
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water — WINNER
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actor
Timothée Chalamet Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaaluuya Get Out
Gary Oldman Darkest Hour — WINNER
Denzel Washington Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Actress
Sally Hawkins The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — WINNER
Margot Robbie I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan Lady Bird
Meryl Streep The Post
Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro The Shape of Water — WINNER
Greta Gerwig Lady Bird
Christopher Nolan Dunkirk
Jordan Peele Get Out
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Willem Dafoe The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — WINNER
Best Actress in Supporting Role
Mary J. Blige Mudbound
Allison Janney I, Tonya — WINNER
Lesley Manville Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer The Shape of Water
Best Original Screenplay
The Big Sick
Get Out (Jordan Peele) — WINNER
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Adapted Screenplay
Call Me By Your Name — WINNER
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly’s Game
Mudbound
Best Documentary
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus — WINNER
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Best Original Song
“Mighty River” Mudbound
“Mystery of Love” Call Me By Your Name
“Remember Me” Coco — WINNER
“Stand Up for Something” Marshall
“This is Me” The Greatest Showman
Best Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049 — WINNER
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
Best Costume Design
Beauty & the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread — WINNER
The Shape of Water
Victoria & Abdul
Best Animated Feature
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco — WINNER
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best Animated Short
Dear Basketball (Kobe Bryant, Glen Keane) — WINNER
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes