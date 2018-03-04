We’ve made it to the finish line of awards season, and the Oscars 2018 are finally upon us!

On Sunday, March 4, ABC is airing the 90th Annual Academy Awards, and Hollywood’s best and brightest, from icons like Meryl Streep to newcomers like Timothée Chalamet, are up for the major awards. Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel will be emceeing the event for a second, consecutive year.

Follow along with us as we update the winners live. All of the nominees in the top categories are listed below, and as awards are given, we will note who won. Stay tuned!

Best Picture

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water — WINNER

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaaluuya Get Out

Gary Oldman Darkest Hour — WINNER

Denzel Washington Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Actress

Sally Hawkins The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — WINNER

Margot Robbie I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan Lady Bird

Meryl Streep The Post

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro The Shape of Water — WINNER

Greta Gerwig Lady Bird

Christopher Nolan Dunkirk

Jordan Peele Get Out

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Willem Dafoe The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — WINNER

Best Actress in Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige Mudbound

Allison Janney I, Tonya — WINNER

Lesley Manville Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer The Shape of Water

Best Original Screenplay

The Big Sick

Get Out (Jordan Peele) — WINNER

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Adapted Screenplay

Call Me By Your Name — WINNER

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly’s Game

Mudbound

Best Documentary

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus — WINNER

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Best Original Song

“Mighty River” Mudbound

“Mystery of Love” Call Me By Your Name

“Remember Me” Coco — WINNER

“Stand Up for Something” Marshall

“This is Me” The Greatest Showman

Best Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049 — WINNER

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Best Costume Design

Beauty & the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread — WINNER

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

Best Animated Feature

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco — WINNER

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Animated Short

Dear Basketball (Kobe Bryant, Glen Keane) — WINNER

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes