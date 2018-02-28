No matter what anyone says, some teachers should not need to be armed. Case in point: A.P. Bio‘s Jack Griffin, the detached and pretty much demented substitute played by Glenn Howerton in NBC’s new comedy.

A disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar who has moved back home to live in his dead mother’s apartment, Jack fancies SunChips, sweatpants, and telling his students to shut up.

And as we can see in this exclusive clip from tonight’s official time-slot premiere—Bio had a preview airing before the Olympics and then immediately after this weekend’s Closing Ceremonies)—that love of salty snacks is enough to drive Jack to extreme measures.

So basically, he is not living his best life. And as we all know, that usually makes for the best comedy. It also helps that the sitcom was created by SNL vet Mike O’Brien and is produced by Howerton, Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, and Lorne Michaels.

We sat down recently with the Always Sunny alum and Emmy-winning comedian Patton Oswalt, who costars as Jack’s biggest and longest-suffering fan Principal Durbin. The two chatted about the show—which is available for a three-episode binge on NBC.com—the brutality of being a teacher, and, just for kicks, what could have been the alternative title. Too bad it was already taken. Twice. By the show that follows it.

Oh well, they deserve an A for effort.

A.P. Bio, Thursday, 8:30/7:30c, NBC