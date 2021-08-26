Joe Manganiello Stops by ‘A.P. Bio’ in Season 4 First Look (VIDEO)

Season 4 of A.P. Bio is arriving soon and Peacock is teasing the show’s return with a special first look at one of its newest additions.

A newly-unveiled promo teases the arrival of True Blood‘s Joe Manganiello in his guest-starring role alongside Glenn Howerton‘s Jack Griffin. Beginning Thursday, September 2, fans can stream all eight episodes at once as the story of the disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar continues.

After moving home to Toledo, Ohio, where he grew up, Jack becomes further enmeshed with the students of Whitlock High School where he’s still “teaching” A.P. Bio. Over time, his students have taught him to love the gig, but Principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt) is determined to prove he’s still king of the castle with new rules in Season 4.

In the teaser, below, Manganiello’s mystery character exhibits an interesting display of tableside antics during dinner — and he’s not the only famous face dropping in on Season 4. Bruce Campbell‘s role as Jack’s father was teased in the previously released Season 4 trailer.

Campbell, Howerton, Oswalt, and Manganiello will all join fellow A.P. Bio stars Paula Pell, Mary Sohn, Lyric Lewis, and Jean Villepique among others when the show returns. First premiering on NBC in 2018, the series moved to Peacock where fans can catch up on the first three seasons now.

The show was created by writer Mike O’Brien, who also executive produces alongside Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, Seth Meyers, and Mike Shoemaker. Don’t miss out on Season 4’s shenanigans — check out the promo, below, and catch the premiere this September on Peacock.

A.P. Bio, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, September 2, Peacock