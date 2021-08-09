‘A.P. Bio’ Season 4 Trailer: A Shocking Kiss, the Dangers of Uniforms & Jack’s Father (VIDEO)

Class is back in session on A.P. Bio, and it’s going to be crazy, if the trailer is any indication.

The comedy returns to Peacock on Thursday, September 2, with all eight episodes dropping at once. And what better way to start teasing what to expect than with a shocking kiss?

“This thing between us, I can’t deny it anymore,” Principal Ralph Durbin (Patton Oswalt) tells Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton). “I must have you.” (We’ll have to wait to find out exactly what’s going on here.)

Also coming up in Season 4 is Ralph’s attempt to put the kids into uniforms, which Jack doesn’t see going well. “Uniforms promote conformity. You’re going to turn these kids into mindless zombies, like a cult,” he argues…and it looks like he’s right.

Then there’s a tornado warning which sees Jack’s dad (played by Bruce Campbell) and Jack seemingly covered in blood. Watch the trailer below for more.

The comedy (which aired its first two seasons on NBC) follows Jack as he goes from disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar to high school advanced placement biology teacher in Toledo, Ohio. He plans to use his honor roll students’ brainpower for his own benefit, but they also help him realize his dream job may actually be the one he has at the moment. It falls on Principal Durbin to try to control him.

The series also stars Mary Sohn as Mary Wagner, Lyric Lewis as Stef Duncan, Jean Villepique as Michelle Jones, and Paula Pell as Helen Henry Demarcus.

A.P. Bio was created by Mike O’Brien, who writes and executive produces. Also serving as executive producers are Lorne Michaels, along with his company Broadway Video’s Andrew Singer, Seth Meyers, and Mike Shoemaker.

A.P. Bio, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, September 2, Peacock