The Winter Olympics may be all about the sports, but half of the fun is seeing stars interact with the athletes.

Saturday Night Live‘s Leslie Jones has become a staple of the Pyeongchang Winter Games, thanks to her usual, good-spirited antics as a guest commentator—this time alongside breakout figure skater Adam Rippon

Some of the most memorable moments at this year’s games happened between with this pair of fast friends. Though Rippon passed on becoming a full-time NBC correspondent, he did join Jones in giving some thoughts on all things Olympics.

One highlight came in their discussion of Canadian team Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir—known as the “will they, won’t they,” couple of skating. To say that Jones and Rippon’s commentary was hilarious would be an understatement. In the video below, watch the duo as they chat with legendary Olympian Scott Hamilton.

“Are they getting in trouble for how sexy they are?”@lesdoggg and @adaripp commentating on @tessavirtue and @scottmoir‘s short dance is everything we could have ever wanted. AND MORE. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/fmMl0C4Amf pic.twitter.com/ykkNvv7L5p — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 20, 2018

This is certainly a top moment, but there are plenty more celeb-athlete interactions to go around. Below, see our roundup of the most notable pairings—some may surprise you!

Reese Witherspoon

The Big Little Lies actress was first pulled into the Olympic rhetoric when she praised Adam Rippon as the reason to watch this year’s games. Later on in an interview, Rippon said he wanted to make her proud and since that moment, the two have had a full-on lovefest on social media. See the conversation below.

Oh @Adaripp ,you make me so proud ! Keep making us all so happy! https://t.co/XXzaXDpUAG — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) February 12, 2018

Yes He Did 🌟 https://t.co/I1XzQTDFCR — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) February 17, 2018

While Witherspoon has definitely bonded with Rippon online, she’s also sent her love to Mirai Nagasu, the first woman to land a triple axel for Team USA. The two women exchanged sweet words over the twitterverse as well.

I watched Home Again on the way to the Olympics and I know it’s a movie but I wished you were my mom. You’re my hero. ❤️ https://t.co/LRHEMEXroE — Mirai Nagasu (@mirai_nagasu) February 12, 2018

Kirstie Alley

In a less warm exchange, Alley (Scream Queens) made her distaste for the confusing sport of curling known. The actress tweeted (and later deleted), “I’m not trying to be mean but… Curling is boring.”

Of course, the curling team was quick to get back to Alley, who eventually changed her tune by agreeing to give it a second chance.

You’re entitled to your wrong opinion — Matt Hamilton (@MattJamilton) February 20, 2018

Ok I’m gonna give it another chance! My son loves watching Curling! He doesn’t love figure skating which I do so we can make each other give 2nd chances today!! ❤️❤️ https://t.co/lFJkFF9ioP — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) February 20, 2018

Awww @kirstiealley, we knew you’d come around! Allow us or our good friends at @HollywoodCurl to show you and your son the ropes sometime. In the meantime, let us outfit you both with a @usacurl shirt. #TeamKirstie #TeamShuster #TeamUSA #curling #cheers https://t.co/hI8PIgqzOH — Team Shuster (@TeamShuster) February 20, 2018

Zac Efron

The hunky actor is a loud-and-proud fan of the Olympics—he traveled to Rio in 2016 to meet gymnast Simone Biles after learning he was her celeb crush. So when it was announced that “This Is Me” from the soundtrack of his movie The Greatest Showman would serve as the official song of the Winter Olympics, the star made sure to show his support again.

.@GreatestShowman‘s ‘This is Me’ captures the unique spirit inside every Olympian. Watch the ad you just saw on the #SuperBowl on NBC! #BestOfUS The #WinterOlympics begin Thursday LIVE on NBC! pic.twitter.com/IvJn4H7x7I — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 5, 2018

Ellen Degeneres

Everyone’s favorite daytime host gushed about the Olympics on the evening of the opening ceremony. She’s also featured many of the athletes on her show in the last year, and is sure to feature more once the 2018 games have concluded.

Tonight the #WinterOlympics begin! I made a 30 ft. ice luge in my living room to celebrate. Now all I need is someone to pour the vodka in at the top. #Olympics — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 9, 2018

Winter Olympics, Airing now, NBC