Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of January 31-February 6.

The Winter Olympics — the Opening Ceremony (February 4), to be specific — takes over the top of our list this week just as the athletic events will be taking over NBC, Peacock, and more for the next couple of weeks. Another special coming to NBC honors the life and legacy of a trailblazing TV star, Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl (January 31).

Over in the world of streaming, Lily James and Sebastian Stan have been transformed into the Baywatch star and Mötley Crüe drummer for Hulu’s Pam & Tommy (February 2), a series about the theft of their sex tape. On Prime Video, Alan Ritchson brings the iconic character from Lee Child’s novels to screen on Reacher (February 4).

Celebrity Big Brother (beginning February 2) returns for Season 3 on CBS, taking over for multiple nights with a cast including an NBA star, an Olympian, and a ’90s boyband favorite. And on 9-1-1: Lone Star (was #13 last week), T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) remains in a coma in the hospital — where Grace (Sierra McClain) really should be, considering she’s in labor in the middle of an ice storm (January 31 on Fox).

Also returning to the list from last week are: The Gilded Age (was #1), Euphoria (was #8), The Afterparty (was #2), This Is Us (was #17), Peacemaker (was #19), Snowpiercer (was #3), 1883 (was #16), Promised Land (was #5), How I Met Your Father (was #10), and Resident Alien (was #6).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings? Click here to find out, then sound off in the comments with your buzziest shows of the week.