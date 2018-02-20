See Kelly Clarkson in Action as a ‘Voice’ Coach in New Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

NBC’s singing competition The Voice just got a lot more interesting with the addition of Kelly Clarkson.

The American Idol winner joins coaches Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys, and Adam Levine for the upcoming season, and it looks like she’s in it to win it.

We have an exclusive sneak peek of what’s in store for the newest panel member in the Season 14 premiere. Among the highlights are Clarkson namedropping mother-in-law Reba McEntire, her infectious positivity, and Shelton’s words reflecting our own thoughts: “Don’t you love Kelly Clarkson?” Yes, yes we do.

For all of the action, watch the clip below:

This promo is just a small taste of all the shenanigans that viewers are sure to encounter during the blind auditions and beyond. Thankfully the wait for such fun isn’t far away, since the The Voice returns post-Olympics on NBC.

The Voice, Season 14 Premiere, Monday, Feb. 26, 8/7c, NBC