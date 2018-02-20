See Kelly Clarkson in Action as a ‘Voice’ Coach in New Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
The Voice - Season 14 - Kelly Clarkson
Exclusive
Trae Patton/NBC
Kelly Clarkson

NBC’s singing competition The Voice just got a lot more interesting with the addition of Kelly Clarkson.

The American Idol winner joins coaches Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys, and Adam Levine for the upcoming season, and it looks like she’s in it to win it.

Kelly Clarkson Says She's Definitely Going to Win 'The Voice' Season 14
Related

Kelly Clarkson Says She's Definitely Going to Win 'The Voice' Season 14

We have an exclusive sneak peek of what’s in store for the newest panel member in the Season 14 premiere. Among the highlights are Clarkson namedropping mother-in-law Reba McEntire, her infectious positivity, and Shelton’s words reflecting our own thoughts: “Don’t you love Kelly Clarkson?” Yes, yes we do.

For all of the action, watch the clip below:

This promo is just a small taste of all the shenanigans that viewers are sure to encounter during the blind auditions and beyond. Thankfully the wait for such fun isn’t far away, since the The Voice returns post-Olympics on NBC.

The Voice, Season 14 Premiere, Monday, Feb. 26, 8/7c, NBC

The Voice - NBC

The Voice where to stream

The Voice

Kelly Clarkson

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Taylor Kinney in 'Chicago Fire'
1
‘Chicago Fire’: Taylor Kinney Reportedly Taking Leave of Absence in Season 11
Hilary Duff and John Corbett in 'Raise Your Voice'
2
‘HIMYF’ Boss on Casting John Corbett as Hilary Duff’s Love Interest
Jensen Ackles reunites with Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum
3
Jensen Ackles’ ‘Smallville’ Reunion Plus His Other Fun Instagram Selfies
Michael Chiklis in series premiere of Fox's 'Accused'
4
Roush Review: Fox’s ‘Accused’
NCIS Los Angeles - Chris O'Donnell (Special Agent G. Callen) and LL Cool J (Special Agent Sam Hanna)
5
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Ending With Current 14th Season