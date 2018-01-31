'Suits' Season 8: Katherine Heigl Joins as Series Regular

One day after Meghan Markle's and Patrick J. Adams' exits from Suits were revealed, we have another major cast announcement: Katherine Heigl has been added to the USA show as a series regular for Season 8.

The former Grey's Anatomy actress join the already existing cast of Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman and new series regular Dulé Hill. Suits, which films in Toronto, is expected to start filming the eighth season in April, the same month that Season 7 airs its final episode.

As for Heigl, she will play the role of Samantha Wheeler, a new partner at the Pearson Specter Litt firm. Heigl's character will star opposite Macht's Harvey Specter, and will challenge the status quo. USA teases that Samantha Wheeler "will either become the firm’s greatest ally… or most powerful enemy. "

Since the news of her casting, Heigl has been singing the praises of Suits. "Joining Suits was the perfect organic way to not only collaborate with an EP I admire deeply, but to also become part of a show and cast that I am an immense fan of," she says. "I have watched Suits from the very beginning and feel incredibly lucky to be the newest member of the Pearson Specter Litt family."

Aaron Korsh, the creator of the show is just as delighted: "On behalf of the entire Suits team, I am extraordinarily excited to welcome Katherine Heigl into our family—I have always been a big fan of her work and was delighted to discover she was an avid Suits fan herself."

You can't deny that Suits is good at surprising their viewers, stay tuned for future details.