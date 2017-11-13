‘Suits’: Meghan Markle, Patrick J. Adams out for Season 8?

The second half of Suits Season 7 is still in production, but news about Season 8 of the legal drama made headlines Monday.

Deadline reports Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams, who play lawyers Rachel Zane and Mike Ross respectively, may not return as series regulars. "The contracts of all Suits original cast members are up after Season 7, so both Adams and Markle will have fulfilled their current obligations," according to the site.

Suits creator Aaron Korsh told Deadline in September: "They all have things going on in their lives, we’ll see what happens. This is true on all long-running shows, and people have things happening in their lives."

Speculation about Markle's departure intensified after she went public with her relationship with Prince Harry in 2016. Could a royal engagement be next?

A Suits spinoff starring Gina Torres is currently in the works at USA.

NBCUniversal/USA has not confirmed either departure.