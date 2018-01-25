Damien Chazelle to Write and Direct New Drama Series for Apple

It is a good time to be Damien Chazelle. The youngest director ever to win an Oscar (last year for La La Land) just landed a deal with Apple for what is being billed as an "innovative" original drama series, as reported Thursday by outlets like The Hollywood Reporter. This news comes not long after the announcement that he'd be working on the music drama series The Eddy for Netflix.

The straight-to-series order has yet to reveal an episode count or premise, but Chazelle is confirmed to write and direct every episode of the first season. The project will also reunite the director with his La La Land colleagues Jordan Horowitz and Fred Berger, as they are set to executive-produce on the project.

This announcement is one of many pertaining to upcoming Apple original series that still remain somewhat mysterious. It has been rumored that the tech giant will be launching a streaming service on which to watch these originals, but that remains to be seen.

Chazelle's show joins a growing list of series announced by Apple, including a Kristen Wiig comedy, a morning show series with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as well as a Steven Spielberg-produced reboot of the '80s anthology series Amazing Stories. If you ask us, Chazelle is keeping in good company with his fellow Apple series creators.

As for his Netflix series, The Eddy, which follows the life of a music club owner in Paris, will likely be released prior to this new "innovative" Apple drama. So while the mystery remains around this exciting announcement, there is plenty of Chazelle in the near future.