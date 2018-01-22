Mo'Nique Calls for Netflix Boycott Over Race and Gender Wage Gap

As the "Time's Up" movement sweeps Hollywood, more and more stars are coming forward with personal stories about times when they've been shown unequal treatment. Oscar winner Mo'Nique is the latest on that list—and this time, it's Netflix that's being held accountable.

The streaming service was last in hot water over House of Cards star Kevin Spacey's sexual misconduct scandal last year. But for Mo'Nique, the issue lies in Netflix's problematic salaries. This week, the comedian took to Instagram to share her concerns regarding the pay gap between fellow acts Amy Schumer, Dave Chappelle, and Chris Rock.

Mo'Nique claims that the streaming giant only offered her $500,000 for a stand-up special, while Schumer received $13 million after negotiations, and Chappelle and Rock earned $20 million each for their stints. The shocking difference caused Mo'Nique to confront Netflix over whether her resume stood for anything, to which they answered "No," she claims.

When asked why Schumer made so much more, Netflix allegedly said it was the Trainwreck star's recent accomplishments that earned her $13 million, negating their earlier statement that pay wasn't based on resumes.

As a response, Mo'Nique asked fans on Instagram to boycott Netflix until they fix the pay gap.

After her initial public statement, Mo'Nique claims fellow comedian Wanda Sykes reached out to her, revealing that she was only offered half of what Mo'Nique was offered. This spurred her to post yet another video on social media, calling out for change in the treatment of women of color in the comedy community.

Mo'Nique ended her statements emphasizing that she isn't targeting her peers who are paid more. Instead, she wants Netflix to own up to their behavior and stop shortchanging some of their acts.