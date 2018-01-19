Is Tracee Ellis Ross Leaving 'black-ish'? Star Calls Out Unequal Pay

In a recent exposé on the Hollywood gender pay gap, fans of black-ish were surprised to learn that Tracee Ellis Ross was dealing with the issue herself.

During the show's four-season run, Ellis Ross has won a Golden Globe award for her role as Rainbow, the matriarch of the Johnson family. But even that doesn't mean she's past dealing with issues of unequal pay.

Freeform Renews 'grown-ish' for Season 2 The series premiered on Freeform just a few weeks ago.

As negotiations for black-ish's fifth season get under way, sources close to the actress revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that she intends to cut back on her appearances unless she is paid the same as her on-screen husband, Anthony Anderson.

This news comes amid the recent outrage over the wage disparity between All the Money in the World co-stars Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams during the film's re-shoots.

At the "Time's Up" meeting, the disparity between Ellis Ross and Anderson's salaries which were hot topics. If she were to cut back on black-ish appearances, sources say she might take on new guest-starring roles on other series.

Popularity is certainly not an issue: black-ish brings in good numbers for the network and even spawned the hit Freeform spin-off, grown-ish, which was just renewed for a second season.

Time will tell if the negotiations go her way, but there is no denying that there is no Johnson family without Bow.

