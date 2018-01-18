Freeform Renews 'grown-ish' for Season 2

grown-ish follows the Johnson’s eldest daughter Zoey (Yara Shahidi) as she heads off to college and quickly discovers that not everything goes her way once she leaves the nest.

The inaugural Freeform Summit was held Thursday, at which the network announced that its freshman series grown-ish has been renewed for a 20-episode second season, just a few weeks after its series premiere on Jan. 3. Karey Burke, executive vice president of programming and development for Freeform, surprised series star Yara Shahidi with the announcement during a panel discussion of the black-ish spinoff that also included executive producer Kenya Barris and others.

In a release, the network says that the premiere of grown-ish "boasted Freeform’s highest debut for a comedy in nearly six years" and that it garnered critical praise. (TV Guide Magazine's Matt Roush wrote that the series "deserves to land on the dean's list.")

No word was given on when grown-ish Season 2 can be expected.

grown-ish, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Freeform