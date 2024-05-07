Grown-ish is making way for a full-circle guest-starring appearance as Malcolm-Jamal Warner joins Freeform‘s black-ish spinoff in the role of Darnell, father to Diggy Simmons‘ Doug.

In an exclusive sneak peek, we’re giving fans their first look at Warner’s character in action as he observes Doug at work. The topic is a touchy one for the two as Doug butts heads with his dad Darnell over his career choice.

What makes Warner’s appearance a full-circle moment is his history with the series A Different World, which influenced Grown-ish, a series that is considered a more modern counterpart to the popular series. Now, Warner’s guest-starring role is bringing a direct link between the two by stepping into the Freeform show.

In the clip, above, the scene begins with Aaron (Trevor Jackson) chatting up Doug at the bar, where he says, “I’m good with parents,” as he drones on about an Olive Garden date. Doug interjects, telling his pal, “And do not mention the investors, alright? I’m still trying to get him on board with the whole bar as a career path and if he finds out how I lost this place he’d take his belt off,” with a fearful gulp.

“So you’re just gonna lie to your dad about this forever?” Aaron questions.

“Not forever, just until he dies,” Doug says. The private conversation doesn’t last too much longer as Darnell joins them at the counter, greeting Aaron casually and throwing a more formal handshake to his own kid. In an attempt to impress his father, Doug informs the man that he’s named a drink after him, serving the “Darnell.”

The effort receives a less-than-enthused response from Darnell who politely sips the beverage. Tune in to see how the whole situation unfolds in the episode, “Hard Times,” when it airs on Freeform on Wednesday, May 8, and don’t miss Warner’s full guest-starring gig as the episode arrives. In the meantime, watch the entire sneak peek clip, above.

Grown-ish, Wednesdays, 10/9c, Freeform & Hulu