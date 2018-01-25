NFLers Show off Their Nonsport Skills on 'MVP: Most Valuable Performer'

And you thought those celebratory end zone dances were impressive? On the live special MVP: Most Valuable Performer, NFL players show off their nonsports skills onstage at Avalon Hollywood.

Six yet-to-be-announced competitors were chosen from a group of 32 hopefuls—including the Miami Dolphins’ violin-playing John Denney (above) and the Baltimore Ravens’ Irish-step-dancing Alex Collins—who posted videos online last year. (Fans voted and will weigh in again via cbs.com to help pick the ultimate winner.)

“These guys may be on a football field every Sunday playing in front of 70,000 people,” executive producer Robert Horowitz says, “but they’ll potentially be very nervous when they’re performing what is not their main skill.” In other words, expect a few fumbles.

MVP: Most Valuable Performer, Thursday, Jan. 25, 8/7c, CBS