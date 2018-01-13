'Liar' Renewed for Season 2 on SundanceTV

Liar will return for a second season, SundanceTV announced during its Television Critics Association session. Stars Joanne Froggatt (Laura) and Ioan Gruffudd (Andrew) will reprise their roles when the series returns in 2019.

“Liar is a series that epitomizes our strategy of partnering with absolutely first-rate talent, and it does not get better than our dream cast of Joanne and Ioan, along with the esteemed and talented Jack and Harry Williams,” said Jan Diedrichsen, General Manager, SundanceTV and Sundance Now, in a statement. “After a roller-coaster first season which leaves viewers on the edge of their seats, we are excited to bring the series back to SundanceTV to further unravel the mystery.”

'Liar' Season Finale: Can Andrew Be Stopped? (VIDEO) On the Season 1 finale of ‘Liar,' Andrew takes steps to assure he keeps the upper hand, but Laura and Det. Harmon refuse to give up.

“We are pleased that this story will return for its final chapter, and we can’t wait to be reunited with the brilliant Joanne and Ioan,” added creators Jack and Harry Williams.