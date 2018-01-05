'The Crown' Eyeing Helena Bonham Carter for Princess Margaret Role

Actress Helena Bonham Carter attends the "55 Steps" premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 15, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.

Helena Bonham Carter is reportedly nearing a deal with The Crown to play an older version of Princess Margaret in the acclaimed Netflix series, according to the London Evening Standard.

Until now, that role has belonged to Vanessa Kirby. However, after the second season dropped, the streaming service announced they would be recasting for older actors.

It has already been revealed that Golden Globe Award-winner Olivia Colman will be taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Claire Foy as the monarch ages naturally with the timeline of the show in the third and fourth seasons.

Matt Smith, who plays Prince Philip, will also step away from his role in the period drama but there's no news about who will replace him yet.

The Crown's second season, which was released on Dec. 8, depicted a rule-breaking and mischievous Princess Margaret. She ended the season with a marriage to photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, the Earl of Snowdon (Matthew Goode) and a pregnancy announcement.