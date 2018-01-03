'True Detective' Season 3 Casts Stephen Dorff in Co-Lead Role

Actor Stephen Dorff attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "Jackals" on August 29, 2017

Mahershala Ali has a new partner for the upcoming third season of True Detective.

Stephen Dorff has been cast as Roland West, an Arkansas State Investigator, in the acclaimed HBO anthology series.

The third season “tells the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods," according to the network.

'True Detective' Season 3 Starring Mahershala Ali Officially Announced by HBO Ali will play a detective from Arkansas in the new season, with previous series stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson onboard as executive producers.

Ali is set to star as Wayne Hays, who is a detective from northwest Arkansas.

Season 3 has also cast Carmen Ejogo (Selma) as Amelia Reardon. She's a schoolteacher with a mysterious connection to two missing kids.

Nic Pizzolatto, who created the series, will write the entire season (except for episode 4) and direct along with Jeremy Saulnier (Green Room).

There's no episode count or premiere date yet.