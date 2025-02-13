True Detective‘s future remains bright at HBO as the anthology series gears up for Season 5 with Season 4’s Issa López at the helm.

Below, we’re breaking down everything we know so far about the latest chapter, from where it is going to be set to who is involved with the production. Scroll down for a closer look.

Where is True Detective Season 5 set?

True Detective is going a little more urban for its latest story, according to Deadline, who spoke with HBO’s head of drama series, Francesca Orsi. In an interview with the exec, Orsi said Season 5 will be “set in New York, in Jamaica Bay.” She added, “Issa has a lot to say, not unlike she did with Night Country. It’s a different milieu but just as powerful.”

Who will star in True Detective Season 5?

No official casting has been announced at this time, but preliminary casting is reportedly underway as Deadline reported in February 2025 that filming for the new season is set to begin in the coming months.

Will Issa López be back for True Detective Season 5?

Yes! As mentioned, above, López is helming Season 5, fresh off the success of her Season 4 entry, Night Country. Regarding Season 5’s behind-the-scenes team, Orsi told Deadline, “I’m really excited about it. We have a small writers’ room going with Issa; she’s excited. We just gave notes on the first two episodes, the entire season. Honestly, I can’t wait for this to go. It’s all about casting and getting this ready.”

López’s role was previously teased when HBO renewed the anthology series amid Season 4’s run. At the time, López said, “From conception to release, Night Country has been the most beautiful collaboration and adventure of my entire creative life. HBO trusted my vision all the way, and the idea of bringing to life a new incarnation of True Detective with Casey, Francesca, and the whole team is a dream come true. I can’t wait to go again.”

When will True Detective Season 5 premiere?

According to Orsi, Season 5 will launch in 2027, with an exact premiere date and month yet to be announced.

What will True Detective Season 5 be about?

While no specific plot points or loglines have been unveiled, López told The New York Post in December 2024, “There’s going to be some important connections between everything that happens in Ennis, Alaska, and the characters in Ennis, Alaska, and what happens in the new [season].” López is, of course, referencing the characters from Season 4’s Night Country. “That said, it’s a new story, new characters, everything,” López added, but promised, “There’s a little bit of joy for the fans of Night Country.”

Stay tuned for more details on True Detective‘s fifth season as it takes shape at HBO, and let us know what you think of the details teases so far.

True Detective, Season 5 Premiere, 2027, HBO and Max

