Presenters Announced for 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards

On Thursday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced the first round of presenters for the upcoming 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in January.

Celebs React to Their Golden Globe Nominations 'It is such an honour to receive this nomination today!' says 'The Crown's Claire Foy.

Presenting at the 2018 Golden Globes will be the following people, many of whom are previous Golden Globe Award winners and/or nominees. We'll update as more presenters are announced:

Halle Berry (Golden Globe winner and four-time nominee)

Carol Burnett (Five-time Golden Globe winner and 17-time award nominee)

Kelly Clarkson

Darren Criss

Penélope Cruz (Three-time Golden Globe nominee)

Gal Gadot

Greta Gerwig (Two-time Golden Globe nominee)

Hugh Grant (Golden Globe winner and four-time nominee)

Neil Patrick Harris (Four-time Golden Globe nominee)

Chris Hemsworth

Christina Hendricks

Isabelle Huppert (Golden Globe winner)

Shirley MacLaine (Five-time Golden Globe winner and 19-time nominee, as well as a recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Special Achievement Award)

Ricky Martin

Sarah Jessica Parker (Four-time Golden Globe winner and nine-time nominee)

Amy Poehler (Golden Globe winner and three-time nominee)

Edgar Ramírez (Golden Globe Award nominee)

Seth Rogen

J.K. Simmons (Golden Globe winner)

Sharon Stone (Golden Globe winner and four-time nominee)

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Golden Globe winner)

Alicia Vikander (Two-time Golden Globe nominee)

Kerry Washington (Two-time Golden Globe nominee)

Emma Watson

Seth Meyers will host the ceremony, which will feature Oprah Winfrey receiving the 2018 Cecil B. DeMille Award.

75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, live coast-to-coast, 8/7c (5pm PT), NBC