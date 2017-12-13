Oprah Winfrey to Receive Cecil B. de Mille Award at Golden Globes

Oprah Winfrey will soon be adding another award to her crowded mantel.The actress/producer/host/activist/entrepreneur will receive the prestigious Cecil B. de Mille Award at the 75th Annual Golden Globes Awards, which will be broadcast on Sunday, January 7, 2018 on NBC.

The news was announced Wednesday by 2012 recipient Morgan Freeman during the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s (HFPA) Golden Globes 75th Anniversary Special.

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is delighted to announce Oprah Winfrey as the recipient of the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille Award,” said Meher Tatna, President of the HFPA. “As a global media leader, philanthropist, producer and actress, she has created an unparalleled connection with people around the world, making her one of the most respected and admired figures today. For generations, Oprah has celebrated strong female characters on and off screen, and has been a role model for women and young girls for decades. Holding titles such as Chairman, CEO and Founder, Oprah is one of the most influential women of our time, and this honor is well deserved especially in this 75th anniversary year of the Golden Globe Awards.”

The Cecil B. de Mille Award is chosen by the HFPA Board of Directors and is given annually to a talented individual who has made an incredible impact on the world of entertainment. Past honorees include Audrey Hepburn, Barbra Streisand, Denzel Washington, George Clooney, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Lucille Ball, Meryl Streep, Michael Douglas, Robert De Niro, Robin Williams, Sidney Poitier, Sophia Loren and directors Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg.

Here’s the video of Freeman announcing Winfrey to receive the honor at the 2018 broadcast:

The 2018 Golden Globe Awards will air LIVE coast-to-coast on NBC from 5-8 p.m. PT / 8-11 p.m. ET from The Beverly Hilton.