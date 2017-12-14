Warner Bros. Sets ‘DC in D.C.’ Event With ‘Flash,’ ‘Gotham,’ ‘Black Lightning’ and More

Black Lightning will have its world premiere at the "DC in D.C." event.

If you don’t have plans for your Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, you do now.

Warner Bros. Television Group, DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment have teamed up to launch “DC in D.C.” which will combine entertainment with public service to, according to today’s press release, “illuminate the story of America and current issues through the lens of comics and Super Heroes.”

The event will take place January 12 and 13 at the Newseum in Washington, D.C. and will culminate with the world premiere of Black Lightning, the latest DC series that is set to premiere on January 16 on the CW. The world premiere will take place in the Warner Bros. Theater at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, followed by a party at the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Besides the stars and producers of Warner Bros. Television’s DCTV series, the event will also include comic book writers and artists from DC Entertainment as well as invited guests from politics, government service, entertainment, business, academia and more. Also a part of the event will be the premiere screening of the DC Universe animated movie, Batman: Gotham By Gaslight (for ages 18+) at the Newseum.

Scheduled participants included in “DC in D.C.” include the cast of Black Lightning (Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, Marvin “Krondon” Jones III, Damon Gupton and James Remar, as well as executive producers Salim Akil & Mara Brock Akil), The Flash (Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker), DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Caity Lotz), Freedom Fighters: The Ray (Russell Tovey), Gotham (J. W. Cortes) and executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

DC comic book writers and artists scheduled to attend are DC Entertainment’s Jim Lee, along with Julie Benson, Shawna Benson, Shea Fontana, Agnes Garbowska, Tom King, Steve Orlando, Alice Randall, John Ridley, Mark Russell, Mariko Tamaki and DC Entertainment’s Geoff Johns.

