Colton Haynes Returns to ‘Arrow’

Damian Holbrook
Comments
Colton Haynes as Roy Harper in Arrow.
Cate Cameron/The CW
Colton Haynes as Roy Harper in Arrow.

It seems all roads lead back to Star City—including now, Colton Haynes’ Roy Harper (a.k.a. Arsenal).

“We’re thrilled to announce that Colton Haynes will be reprising his role as Roy Harper for a short arc on Arrow this year,” declare executive producers Marc Guggenheim and Wendy Mericle in a just-released statement from The CW. “Roy is called back to Star City to help resolve an urgent matter with high stakes for the team. His short visit turns into something surprising when he reunites with Thea and sparks a change in both of their lives that will have long-lasting consequences.”

Colton Haynes in action as Arsenal (Jordon Nuttall/The CW)

Last seen on the show in 2016’s “Unchained” episode, Haynes has been a busy boy, with appearances on Scream Queens, American Horror Story: Cult, Teen Wolf‘s final season and his own recent wedding to Four Seasons artistic director Jeff Leatham.

He is also working on the fitness-industry biopic Bigger, in which he stars as health guru Jack Lalanne. Of course, we have come to count on returns to ArrowKatie Cassidy came back full time as Black Siren this season and Colin Donnell did a bit as the late Tommy Merlyn in the big Crisis on Earth-X crossover—so it’s not so surprising to hear that the looker also known as Arsenal is on his way home. Star Stephen Amell even teased Haynes’ possible guest stint earlier this week on his Facebook page.

What does have us intrigued, however, is this talk about Roy’s reunion with Thea. With Willa Holland’s reduced screen time this season, could it be the show’s way of sending Ollie’s little sister off into the sunset with her ex? Or could Roy’s sudden presence in her life also spell the end of it? Guess we’ll have to wait and see when Haynes makes his first appearance in the season’s 15th episode early next year.

Arrow, Thursdays, 9/8c, The CW

Arrow key art
Stephen Amell

Stephen Amell

David Ramsey

David Ramsey

Emily Bett Rickards

Emily Bett Rickards

Echo Kellum

Echo Kellum

Rick Gonzalez

Rick Gonzalez

Juliana Harkavy

Juliana Harkavy

Katie Cassidy

Katie Cassidy

Colton Haynes

Colton Haynes

Kirk Acevedo

Kirk Acevedo

Sea Shimooka

Sea Shimooka

Full Cast & Crew

The CW

Series

2012–2020

TV14

Drama

Action

Adventure

Fantasy

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Arrow ›

Arrow

Colton Haynes




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Joseph Sikora talking 'Power Book IV: Force'
1
Joseph Sikora Breaks Down ‘Force’ Series Finale & Tommy’s Future
Matt Damon as Lieutenant Dane Dumars and Ben Affleck as Det Sergeant JD Byrne in 'The RIP'
2
Damon and Affleck Together Again, ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Finale and a ‘Nowhere Man’ on Starz, ‘Stumble’ and the Pro Cheer League
Noah Wyle
3
‘The Pitt’ Star Noah Wyle Opens Up About Financial Troubles & Depression After ‘ER’ Success
Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer, Craig Melvin, and John Mellencamp on the third hour of 'Today's January 16, 2026, episode, NBC.
4
‘Today’ Hosts Crack Up Over Question John Mellencamp Asked Al Roker
December 10
5
Simon Cowell’s Band December 10 Shares Exciting New Update