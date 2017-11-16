The CW's 'Black Lightning' to Strike on January 16

He may not be a part of the Arrowverse (yet), but Black Lightning definitely has a role in The CW's plan to add a jolt to our post-New Year's winter blues. It was just announced that the network's latest DC Comics adaptation is set to launch on Tuesday, Jan. 16, following a new episode of The Flash.

Starring Cress Williams (Hart of Dixie) as Jefferson Pierce, a husband and father of two with the power to control electricity, the series kicks off with Pierce ending his nine-year retirement as the superhero Black Lightning when his beloved city of Freeland falls prey to The One Hunder, a local gang. As you'd expect, the series comes from Greg Berlanti, who is joined by producing partner Sarah Schechter and Being Mary Jane EP's Salim Akil and Mara Brock Akil.

The CW also announced their mid-season return slate. Valor returns Jan. 1; Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is back Jan. 5; Supergirl soars back to screens on Jan. 15; Riverdale and Dynasty come in on Jan. 17, and the next night, Jan. 18, sees new episodes of Supernatural and Arrow. Jane the Virgin returns on Jan. 26.

The CW says that the premiere date for the new series Life Sentence, as well as season premiere dates for The 100, The Originals and iZombie, will be announced at a later date.

Black Lightning, premieres Tuesday, Jan. 16, The CW