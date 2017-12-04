From ‘Game of Thrones’ to ‘Pretty Little Liars,’ All the Spinoff Series Coming to TV

Damian Holbrook
Comments
House of Cards
Now that Frank Underwood, and Kevin Spacey, have been vetoed, Netflix is considering two potential projects set in the same Beltway pressure cooker.

Grey’s Anatomy
ABC is in production on a Seattle-based firefighter drama with Grey’s regular Dr. Ben Warren (Jason George), who’ll swap his scalpel for a big hose.

Supernatural
The CW staple’s first episode of 2018 was conceived as a backdoor pilot for Wayward Sisters, the planned spinoff about female demon-hunters.

Game of Thrones
Hold the door! HBO plans to usher in at least one prequel series from the five proposed ideas in the pipeline.

Sons of Anarchy
JD Pardo (Revolution) has been tapped to headline FX’s follow-up about a motorcycle club on the Mexican border.

Suits
The Season 7 finale on USA will serve as a potential pilot about former show regular Gina Torres’s Jessica Pearson and her new life in Chicago politics.

Pretty Little Liars
Second spinoff’s the charm? Janel Parrish and Sasha Pieterse will reprise their roles as Mona and Ali in Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, based on PLL author Sara Shepard’s more mature book series.

