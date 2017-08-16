Potential Gina Torres-Led 'Suits' Spinoff Announced by USA Network

Gina Torres left Suits during Season 6, but her character, Jessica Pearson, may be getting a spinoff series.

Finally, some good news about politics!

USA Network revealed on Wednesday that the long-rumored Suits spinoff is taking a major step forward, with the Season 7 finale serving as a backdoor pilot for alum Gina Torres' Jessica Pearson.

Citing a desire to focus on personal matters back home in Los Angeles, the spectacularly watchable Torres exited the Toronto-based series midway through Season 6 when her powerhouse lawyer and founding partner of Pearson Specter Litt headed to Chicago to start a new life with Jeff Malone (Lucifer's D.B. Woodhouse).

Torres—who eventually joined Shonda Rhimes' now-defunct The Catch on ABC—has made several visits back to the show, but for those of us who miss her regal presence on our screens full-time, this news is just beyond.

Per USA's release, "the pivotal Season 7 finale will reunite Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) and Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle) with their old friend Pearson as she adjusts to her new life in the Windy City. When she is forced to enter the dirty world of Chicago politics, Pearson must rely on her legal wits and valiant relationships from Pearson Specter Litt to navigate this unknown territory."

The season finale is set to air sometime in early 2018 and will be written by Suits creator and executive producer Aaron Korsh.

