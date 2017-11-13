'Supernatural': Sterling K. Brown as Sam Winchester? Jared Padalecki Approves

Jessica Napoli
Sergei Bachlakov/The CW

Sterling K. Brown played a vampire on Supernatural back in Season 2.

Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles attended the official Supernatural convention in Washington, D.C. over the weekend and revealed some interesting casting opinions.

During the event, the topic came up of which actors Ackles and Padalecki would like to see cast as brothers, Dean and Sam Winchester, if suddenly the roles became available. A fan captured the actors' responses and quickly tweeted it out for fans not in attendance at the event.

Padalecki said he thought This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown would make a great Sam. Meanwhile, Ackles admitted he would love Tom Hardy to play Dean.

The tweet gained the attention of Brown who played vampire hunter Gordon Walker (he was sadly killed by Sam) on the hit CW show in Season 2. The Emmy winner said he'd love to take a crack at the role but no one's better than the two OGs!

He tweeted:

Supernatural fans had mixed reactions to the hypothetical idea:

Supernatural, Thursdays, 8/7c, The CW