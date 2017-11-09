Patti LaBelle, Brandy Join Fox's 'Star'

Grammy-winning singers Patti LaBelle and Brandy are joining the cast of Star.

Fox's Star is adding two legendary R&B powerhouses to its ranks. Grammy Award-winning artists Patti LaBelle and Brandy Norwood are joining the cast of Star in multi-episode arcs, the network announced Thursday.

According to a release, "LaBelle will play Carlotta Brown’s (Queen Latifah) tough but loving mother, Christine; and Norwood will play Carlotta’s younger sister, Cassie," in Season 2 of the musical drama. The duo's first appearances will air this spring.

LaBelle and Norwood are no strangers to network television. Both singers have starred in their own television shows during their long careers. Norwood starred as the lead in the UPN family comedy, Moesha, and appeared on the BET hit The Game. LaBelle starred in the short-lived, 1992 comedy, Out All Night.

On November 4th, Norwood posted a photo to Twitter of herself with Queen Latifah, writing, "[email protected] is a force and @leedanielsent is a force. Thank you for reconnecting us in 2017 Mr. Daniels ...."

.@IAMQUEENLATIFAH is a force and @leedanielsent is a force. Thank you for reconnecting us in 2017 Mr. Daniels .... ⭐️#star pic.twitter.com/crN4adtGxl — b r 🎤n d Y (@4everBrandy) November 5, 2017

