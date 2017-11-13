'Queen Sugar' Finale: Is Nova Forgiving Darla? Nope! (VIDEO)

How much more can Darla (Bianca Lawson) take on Queen Sugar?

Ever since the former drug addict came clean about not knowing for sure if Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) is really the father of Blue (Ethan Hutchison), she's been getting nothing but grief from pretty much everyone.

In last week's episode, Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) fired her and even Hollywood (Omar Dorsey), who always has a kind word for everyone, wasn't giving her any sympathy.

With Ralph Angel keeping his distance and feeling more and more alone, Darla is feeling the pressure from everyone around her. Now, as the clip below from this week's 90-minute season finale shows, Nova has a thing or two to say to Darla.

Will Darla stay strong or is she going to get tempted to leave or (even worse) start using again?

All those answers are in Wednesday’s Season 2 finale and, since we've had an early peek at the heart-wrenching episode, we seriously advise you to have many tissues handy!

Plus, immediately following the finale, Oprah Winfrey will talk to the cast and creator Ava Duvurnay about everything that goes down.

Queen Sugar, Season Finale, Wednesday, 9/8c, OWN

Season Finale special, Wednesday, 10:30/9:30c, OWN